Man seriously injured after shooting in downtown Edmonton

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning after being shot at a downtown Edmonton apartment building.

Police were called at 8:52 a.m. and arrived five minutes later to the building near 104 Avenue and 92 Street to find a severely injured man who appeared to have been shot.

“He was conscious and breathing,” Sgt. Dallas Koenig said on scene.

“It was a severe shot obviously, we don’t know how bad the injuries are at this point, we are still investigating that.”

Alberta Health Services said the injured man was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: North Edmonton hit and run sends teen to hospital with serious injuries

Edmonton police said the preliminary investigation suggests two men forced their way into a suite in the apartment building in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

A large police presence could be seen outside the building at 10408 – 92 St.

No arrests have been made and police said officers continue to search for the suspects. Koenig said other people who were in the suite were taken into custody for questioning.

Koenig noted the building is known to police.

“This is a building that is quite active and there’s some gang activity around, and we’d love to get some information to help us with this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.

— More to come…