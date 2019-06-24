North Edmonton hit-and-run sends teen to hospital with serious injuries

A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in northeast Edmonton, police said.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a collision in a school field near 30 Street and 151 Avenue in the Kirkness neighbourhood.

It was reported to police that a group of five teenagers were being chased by a suspect vehicle in the field of Kirkness School, when one of the teens was hit.

The suspect vehicle then reportedly fled before police arrived at the park. Paramedics treated and transported the boy to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they are searching for an older model red vehicle, which police said witnesses described as being driven by a man with tattoos on his face. Details on the type of vehicle weren’t available.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, including the location of the suspect vehicle or driver, are asked to call Edmonton police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.