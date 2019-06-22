Alberta
June 22, 2019 10:46 pm
Updated: June 22, 2019 10:55 pm

Man, 33, killed in motorcycle crash on Scona Road

By David Boles iNews880

A man, 33, is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Scona Road.

Global News
A A

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Scona Road in Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Edmonton police officers responded to the southbound lanes of Scona Road, near the Old Timers Cabin, at 94 Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 33-year-old rider with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle club mourns woman killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Southbound traffic on Scona Road was shut down for several hours Saturday evening.

An investigation is underway, but police say speed is not believed to be a factor.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Canada
Downtown Edmonton
Edmonton
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Motorcycle
Motorcycle Crash
old timer's cabin
Scona Road
yeg

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.