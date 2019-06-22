Man, 33, killed in motorcycle crash on Scona Road

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Scona Road in Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Edmonton police officers responded to the southbound lanes of Scona Road, near the Old Timers Cabin, at 94 Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 33-year-old rider with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Southbound traffic on Scona Road was shut down for several hours Saturday evening.

An investigation is underway, but police say speed is not believed to be a factor.