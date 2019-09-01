Edmonton home and vehicle hit in southeast shooting: police

Edmonton police were investigating a brazen daylight shooting on the southeast end on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Maple Crest neighbourhood.

Police said a home and vehicle on 39A Avenue were hit by bullets, but investigators do not believe either was the intended target.

There were people inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured, police said.

A witness walking his dogs heard the shots and moments later watched police confront several suspects inside a vehicle.

“There was a car that pulled around the corner and there was police cars behind him; that’s when the lights went on and the police got out and told them to get out of the vehicle, and they (police) started getting the weapons out,” witness Patryk Sokolowski said.

“I was told immediately to leave. This whole incident happened in minutes.”

Police said the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.