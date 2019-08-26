Edmonton police charge 21-year-old man with 1st-degree murder in February shooting death

Exactly six months after a 42-year-old man was shot and killed at a home in northeast Edmonton, police have charged a second person in connection with the homicide.

On Monday, police said 21-year-old Jaremy Krause has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 26 killing of Desmond Gordon.

Krause was arrested on Friday, police said in a news release.

On March 5, police charged 24-year-old Matthew Campeau with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Campeau turned himself in to police in B.C. on March 1 after police asked to speak with him in connection with Gordon’s death.

“Police are not looking for additional suspects in relation to this homicide,” the Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday.

On the day Gordon was killed, police said officers were called to a townhouse complex in the area of 38 Street and 135 Avenue after reports of shots being fired.

Gordon was found dead inside the residence. An autopsy found the man died of a gunshot wound.

