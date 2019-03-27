Crime
March 27, 2019 6:38 pm
Updated: March 27, 2019 6:41 pm

2nd-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton shooting

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Edmonton police homicide investigators were called to a shooting near the Clareview Place townhouse complex (13570 38 St.) in northeast Edmonton Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Albert Delitala, Global News
A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including second-degree murder, after a fatal shooting in northeast Edmonton last month.

On Feb. 26, police were called to a townhouse complex in the area of 38 Street and 135 Avenue after reports of shots being fired.

A 42-year-old man was found dead inside the residence. An autopsy found the man died of a gunshot wound. His name was not released by police.

Two days later, police asked for help in tracking down 24-year-old Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau.

The Edmonton Police Service released images on Thursday of Matthew Campeau, a homicide suspect whom they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” He is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man earlier this week.

Supplied by EPS

READ MORE: Suspect in Edmonton homicide turns himself in to police in B.C.

On March 1, police said he turned himself in to RCMP in Langley, B.C. where he was then transported back to Edmonton.

On Wednesday, police said Campeau was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Watch below: Edmonton homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a fatal shooting. (Filed Feb. 26, 2019).

