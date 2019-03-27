2nd-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton shooting

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including second-degree murder, after a fatal shooting in northeast Edmonton last month.

On Feb. 26, police were called to a townhouse complex in the area of 38 Street and 135 Avenue after reports of shots being fired.

A 42-year-old man was found dead inside the residence. An autopsy found the man died of a gunshot wound. His name was not released by police.

Two days later, police asked for help in tracking down 24-year-old Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau.

On March 1, police said he turned himself in to RCMP in Langley, B.C. where he was then transported back to Edmonton.

On Wednesday, police said Campeau was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Watch below: Edmonton homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a fatal shooting. (Filed Feb. 26, 2019).