Fire breaks out on roof of Southgate Centre shopping mall

Firefighters were called Friday morning to Southgate Centre, where flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the south Edmonton shopping mall.

Firefighters responded at 5:43 a.m. and arrived six minutes later to find the blaze on the east side of roof above Hudson’s Bay.

Roughly 32 firefighters responded to the fire at the mall, located just off Whitemud Drive and 111 Street.

WATCH: Global 1 news helicopter aerials showing the aftermath of the Southgate Centre roof fire.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services couldn’t say if it was an alarm at the mall or a 911 call that alerted them to the fire.

A Global News crew could hear popping sounds coming from the blaze and several propane tanks could be seen on the roof.

READ MORE: Fire at south Edmonton strip bar confirmed as arson; criminal investigation launched

Crews got the fire under control shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The cause and extend of damage is not known. There are no known traffic or LRT disruptions because of the fire.

— More to come…