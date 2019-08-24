Fire breaks out at strip bar in south Edmonton
A fire broke out at Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club in south Edmonton early Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews were called to a blaze at the bar on 46 Avenue at Gateway Boulevard just after 5 a.m.
They said seven crews were dispatched and immediately upon arrival determined there was a working fire.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the building.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials did not provide a damage estimate and there is no word on what may have caused the fire.
