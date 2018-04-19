South Edmonton London Drugs windows smashed in
Edmonton police are investigating after some windows at a southside London Drugs store were smashed on Thursday morning.
It happened at the location on 51 Avenue, near 105b Street.
Two large window panes near the store’s cosmetics section were destroyed and tire marks could be seen on the ground.
It’s not known if anything was taken from the store.
Global News has a request into Edmonton police for more information.
— More to come…
