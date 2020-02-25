Menu

Crime

17-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder after stabbing at Toronto massage parlour

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 9:14 pm
Triple stabbing leaves 1 dead at adult massage parlour in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police are investigating the city’s latest homicide at an adult massage parlour in Downsview. A woman died, another was badly hurt and a teenage boy was injured. As Caryn Lieberman reports, police said there is no risk to public safety.

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a north-end massage parlour and another woman was injured.

Emergency crews were called to Crown Spa on Dufferin Street, between Wilson Avenue and Highway 401, at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday with reports of a stabbing.

Police said callers reported a male and a female were outside the business, covered in blood, and having laceration-type injuries. A weapon was also found outside.

After crews arrived, the 24-year-old woman was found inside the establishment.

READ MORE: Woman dead, 2 injured after daylight stabbing at north-end Toronto massage parlour

Officers said the victim, who was identified as Ashley Noell Arzaga, died at the scene.

Police said the two people outside were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators announced on Tuesday that the accused, who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was set to make a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Crime Toronto crime Toronto Homicide Toronto Stabbing Toronto Murder Crown Spa Toronto Ashley Arzaga Ashley Noell Arzaga Crown Spa Toronto stabbing Toronto massage parlour Toronto massage parlour stabbing
