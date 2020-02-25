17-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder after stabbing at Toronto massage parlour

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a north-end massage parlour and another woman was injured.

Emergency crews were called to Crown Spa on Dufferin Street, between Wilson Avenue and Highway 401, at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday with reports of a stabbing.

Police said callers reported a male and a female were outside the business, covered in blood, and having laceration-type injuries. A weapon was also found outside.

After crews arrived, the 24-year-old woman was found inside the establishment.

Officers said the victim, who was identified as Ashley Noell Arzaga, died at the scene.

Police said the two people outside were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators announced on Tuesday that the accused, who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was set to make a court appearance Tuesday morning.

0225 14:30 Homcd #12/2020, Dufferin St & Wilson Ave, Ashley Noell Arzaga, 24 https://t.co/qkx3r6Jy51 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 25, 2020