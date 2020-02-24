Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 others injured after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 1:45 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 1:47 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a person has died and two others are critically injured after a stabbing in Toronto’s north end on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood at around 12:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a woman was reportedly stabbed inside of a building. They also said a man was reportedly stabbed and was lying on the street.

Police said a man and a woman were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Investigators said they believe the man to be the suspect.

A third person was pronounced dead on scene. Police would not provide information on the victim’s age or gender.

Police added that a weapon was found at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in to investigate.

