Nova Scotia man dies in snowmobile crash in South Tetagouche, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Bathurst RCMP say a 61-year-old man from Coldbrook, N.S. has died as a result of a snowmobile crash in South Tetagouche, N.B.

Police say they responded to a report of a snowmobile collision on a groomed trail about 40 kilometres west of Bathurst shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: RCMP search for suspect in case of arson at former Moncton shelter

According to authorities, the man had failed to negotiate a turn on the trail and collided with a tree. He died at the scene.

Police also said the man was wearing a helmet, and neither speed nor impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:02 Rescue team saves stranded snowmobilers on Iceland glacier during mammoth blizzard Rescue team saves stranded snowmobilers on Iceland glacier during mammoth blizzard