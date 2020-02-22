Menu

Nova Scotia man dies in snowmobile crash in South Tetagouche, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 11:23 am
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Bathurst RCMP say a 61-year-old man from Coldbrook, N.S. has died as a result of a snowmobile crash in South Tetagouche, N.B.

Police say they responded to a report of a snowmobile collision on a groomed trail about 40 kilometres west of Bathurst shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, the man had failed to negotiate a turn on the trail and collided with a tree. He died at the scene.

Police also said the man was wearing a helmet, and neither speed nor impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Rescue team saves stranded snowmobilers on Iceland glacier during mammoth blizzard
