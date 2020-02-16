Dumpster fire at Atlantica Hotel quickly put out by Halifax Fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in a dumpster at the Atlantica Hotel on Quinpool Road was quickly smothered by Halifax Fire and Emergency crews on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., with police and fire trucks blocking off a stretch of Quinpool Road between Robie Street and Vernon Street.

Two fire engines and an aerial unit responded to the scene.

The hotel had already begun evacuating when fire crews swiftly smothered the fire.

Another angle of #HFXFire making quick work of the dumpster fire. pic.twitter.com/uDcqFzGWO6 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) February 16, 2020

The exterior of the building suffered minor damage in the incident, which remains under investigation.

