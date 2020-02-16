Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Dumpster fire at Atlantica Hotel quickly put out by Halifax Fire

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 11:59 am
Updated February 16, 2020 12:00 pm
Halifax Fire and Emergency crews respond to a dumpster fire at the Atlantica Hotel.
Halifax Fire and Emergency crews respond to a dumpster fire at the Atlantica Hotel. Alexander Quon/Global News

A fire in a dumpster at the Atlantica Hotel on Quinpool Road was quickly smothered by Halifax Fire and Emergency crews on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., with police and fire trucks blocking off a stretch of Quinpool Road between Robie Street and Vernon Street.

READ MORE: Halifax police take man into custody after weapons call in Bedford

Two fire engines and an aerial unit responded to the scene.

The hotel had already begun evacuating when fire crews swiftly smothered the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The exterior of the building suffered minor damage in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Norwood man charged with arson following fires at lumber yard, dumpsters at Peterborough businesses
Norwood man charged with arson following fires at lumber yard, dumpsters at Peterborough businesses
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxFireHalifax fireQuinpool Roaddumpster fireHalifax Fire and EmergencyAtlantica Hotelfire in dumpsterhotel dumpster fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.