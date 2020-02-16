Dumpster fire at Atlantica Hotel quickly put out by Halifax Fire

A fire in a dumpster at the Atlantica Hotel on Quinpool Road was quickly smothered by Halifax Fire and Emergency crews on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., with police and fire trucks blocking off a stretch of Quinpool Road between Robie Street and Vernon Street.
READ MORE: Halifax police take man into custody after weapons call in Bedford
Two fire engines and an aerial unit responded to the scene.
The hotel had already begun evacuating when fire crews swiftly smothered the fire.
The exterior of the building suffered minor damage in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Norwood man charged with arson following fires at lumber yard, dumpsters at Peterborough businesses
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS