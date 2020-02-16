Menu

Crime

Halifax police take man into custody after weapons call in Bedford

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 10:29 am
Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a weapons call. Alexa MacLean / Global News

Halifax Regional Police have taken one man into custody after a weapons call in Bedford, N.S., closed a road on Sunday.

Police say at approximately 9:43 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man in possession of a firearm inside a residence in the 600 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

Traffic was blocked off to the area by police in response to the incident.

As officers were in the process of advising nearby residents the man reportedly exited the residence unarmed.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody without incident. He was wanted on an unrelated warrant and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Officers remain on scene investigating the incident.

Rocky Lake Driver has since re-opened to traffic.

