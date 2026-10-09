Over 140 people join class action against Quebec spa alleging sexual assault

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This story discusses sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit alleging a longstanding pattern of sexual assault and misconduct at a popular spa in western Quebec.

In a decision issued Oct. 2, Justice Enrico Forlini authorized the lawsuit against Nordik Spa Nature in Chelsea, Que., to proceed.

Court documents show 143 people joined the proposed class action between Aug. 13, 2025, and July 3, 2026. The allegations involve at least 36 massage therapists and span incidents alleged to have occurred between 2007 and 2026.

The lawsuit alleges the spa failed to adequately prevent sexual assault and misconduct by massage therapists, describing the issue as systemic rather than the result of isolated incidents.

Philippe Brault, a lawyer with Lambert Avocats representing the plaintiffs, said the number of people who have joined the class action reinforces that claim.

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“The number is troubling, but we were suspecting a systemic issue at the spa, and that’s why our client decided to institute a class action proceeding rather than a simple individual lawsuit,” Brault told Global News Thursday.

“We expect more people to come forward, especially with all of the stories in the media coming out since the authorization of the class action last week.”

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While declining to discuss the circumstances of individual complainants, Brault said many of the allegations share common elements, including claims of voyeurism and inappropriate touching of intimate body parts during massage treatments.

The lawsuit also alleges some complainants who reported sexual misconduct to the spa were offered gift cards. Brault said several class members have made that allegation.

Brault argued proper safeguards could have prevented many of the incidents described in the claim.

“It’s a case of institutional negligence, so the actions that should have been made in order to prevent these types of events from taking place were not made,” he said.

The proposed class action names allegations involving at least 36 massage therapists. Brault called the figure “a crazy statistic,” arguing it underscores the plaintiffs’ claim that the spa failed to address what they describe as a systemic problem.

He said the lawsuit seeks compensation for victims, punitive damages aimed at deterring similar conduct and an acknowledgment of responsibility from the spa.

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The case was launched by a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male massage therapist during a treatment at the spa in December 2024. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, filed the lawsuit in August 2025.

According to court documents, she visited the spa with a friend and alleges the assault occurred while she was receiving a massage alone. The filing alleges the therapist did not explain which parts of her body would be treated, did not provide her with the option of remaining partially clothed and at one point placed a towel over her face, obstructing her view for the remainder of the session.

The woman alleges she was then inappropriately touched and froze during the encounter, unable to react or speak because she was in shock.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” she told Global News in an interview in August 2025.

She later reported the incident to police.

Brault said the lawsuit has also sparked discussion about creating a professional order for massage therapists in Quebec. He said public attention generated by the case has renewed calls for stricter oversight of the profession as a way to prevent future misconduct.

Support is available for people who have been sexually assaulted or abused. You can access crisis lines and local support services. Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of resources in your area.