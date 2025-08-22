More than 20 women allege sexual assault at Quebec spa, class action requested

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal law firm is seeking authorization to launch a class action lawsuit against a well-known spa in Chelsea, Que., after more than 20 women came forward with allegations of sexual assault involving massage therapists at the facility.

According to the firm, the application — filed last week in Quebec Superior Court — was initiated on behalf of a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male massage therapist during a session at Nordik Spa-Nature in late 2024.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, said she visited the spa with a friend and alleges the assault occurred while she was receiving treatment alone.

“She contacted us to obtain reparation — to repair the damages she suffered as a result of the abuse,” said lawyer Philippe Brault with Lambert Avocats, the firm representing the claimant.

Details included in the court filing allege that the therapist failed to inform the client which parts of the body would be treated, did not provide her with the option to remain partially clothed, and at one point threw a towel over her face, obstructing her view for the remainder of the session.

She alleges that that is when she was inappropriately touched during the hour-long session. The plaintiff says she froze during the encounter, unable to react or speak due to shock.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” She told Global News in an interview. “I was trying to understand what was happening.”

She later reported the incident to police.

The lawsuit claims that Nordik Spa failed to take adequate steps to prevent such incidents, despite being aware of similar allegations. At least five other cases of alleged sexual assault involving different massage therapists at the spa have been reported, according to the filing. One therapist has been convicted in connection with a separate incident.

Since the class action request was submitted last week, the law firm says it has been contacted by more than 20 additional women from both Quebec and Ontario with similar allegations related to massage sessions at the spa.

In a statement provided to Global News, Nordik Spa said it “[does] not tolerate any misconduct or inappropriate behaviour on the part of the massage therapists practicing in our spa,” and added that all therapists undergo “rigorous screening, including a criminal background check.”

The spa said it intends to cooperate fully with any investigation and will comment on the matter “at the appropriate time.”

Nordik Spa-Nature describes itself on its website as the largest spa in North America, located north of Gatineau.

The class action request has not yet been certified by the court.

— with files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter.