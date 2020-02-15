Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dies after snowmobile and pickup truck collide in Kings County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 9:51 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 60-year-old Kings County man died after his snowmobile collided with a pickup truck in Aylesford, N.S., on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Granite Lane.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man dies in collision between pickup truck and tractor-trailer

Police say the snowmobile rider died at the scene and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Both were the lone occupants at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaPoliceTrafficNova Scotia RCMPN.S.Kings CountyAylesfordGranite Lane
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.