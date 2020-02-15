Man dies after snowmobile and pickup truck collide in Kings County

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old Kings County man died after his snowmobile collided with a pickup truck in Aylesford, N.S., on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Granite Lane.

Police say the snowmobile rider died at the scene and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Both were the lone occupants at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

