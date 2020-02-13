Nova Scotia man dies in collision between pickup truck and tractor-trailer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 57-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

The crash occurred Wednesday on Highway 103 between Exits 18 and 19 near Brooklyn, N.S.

READ MORE: ‘Immediate action’ needed to address pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax, advocate says

Police say their initial investigation determined the pickup crossed the centre line and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the smaller truck, who was from the Liverpool area, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t hurt.

Story continues below advertisement