Traffic

Nova Scotia man dies in collision between pickup truck and tractor-trailer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 12:48 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 57-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

The crash occurred Wednesday on Highway 103 between Exits 18 and 19 near Brooklyn, N.S.

Police say their initial investigation determined the pickup crossed the centre line and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the smaller truck, who was from the Liverpool area, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t hurt.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaCollisionBrooklynLiverpool
