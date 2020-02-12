Easy last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can make yourself

Send this page to someone via email

Yes, there’s still time to find a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

If you’ve saved your shopping for the last minute, DIY expert Denise Wild says some of the best and most thoughtful gifts are the ones you can make yourself.

Luckily for you, most of these don’t require that much of a crafty hand.

On a recent segment with the Global News’ The Morning Show, Wild says an easy starting point is a handmade envelope made with glittery paper.

“You can fill with stickers, write a little message inside … when your classmate or valentine opens it — surprise,” she said.

Wild says edible treats are also good last-minute (and relatively easy) gift ideas.

She recommends yogurt bark made with strawberries, granola and honey to be individually wrapped and given out.

But shopping for Valentine’s Day isn’t always easy. You can go with something classic like flowers, jewelry or chocolate or get more creative.

But the holiday of love can also get expensive.

According to recent findings from coupon and code site RetailMeNot Canada, engaged men planned to spend $222 on Valentine’s Day gifts this year and women planned to spend $132.

To cut back on costs, learn by making your own DIY Valentine’s Day gifts in the video above.