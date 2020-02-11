DIY tasty treats for Valentine’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s time to start thinking about everything sweet.

“You can use sprinkles in the batter, so it makes it fun when you’re biting into it,” said Mary Iusso, founder of Cristina’s Tortina Shop in Brampton.

Iusso owns and operates a unique cupcakery created for her daughter Cristina and other individuals with Down syndrome.

“We bake to advocate for equal employment opportunities for people with special needs,” explained Iusso.

The dynamic mother and daughter duo dropped by our Global studios to make some tasty treats the entire family can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

“Today, we’re making cake pops. This is how we started our bakery business then graduated to cupcakes, said Iusso. “It’s a fun thing to do with everybody.”

So this Valentine’s Day show someone you love by making some DIY baked from scratch, beautifully prepared treats.