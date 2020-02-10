Metcalfe restaurant’s front collapses as Ottawa firefighters tackle 3-alarm blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa firefighters faced “increasingly dangerous” conditions overnight as they fought a three-alarm fire for hours at a south-end restaurant, the front of which collapsed in the flames.

The fire department was called to the Main Street Bar and Grill on Victoria Street in Metcalfe, a rural community in south Ottawa, shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

First responders “quickly escalated” the fire to a third alarm because the building “began to show signs” that it might collapse, Ottawa fire said.

The front of the restaurant ultimately did collapse, “making firefighting operations increasingly dangerous,” the release said.

It took firefighters more than two and a half hours to get the blaze under control and some were “continuing to extinguish the fire with assistance of heavy equipment” after 5:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa firefighters spent hours tackling a third-alarm fire that collapsed the front of a restaurant in the city’s rural south end early Monday morning. Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter

No one was in the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to the fire department.

An investigator from the fire department is looking into what caused the blaze.

Ottawa firefighters spent hours tackling a three-alarm fire that collapsed the front of a restaurant in the city’s rural south end early Monday morning. Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter

Ottawa firefighters spent hours tackling a three-alarm fire that collapsed the front of a restaurant in the city’s rural south end early Monday morning. Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter