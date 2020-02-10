4 people charged in relation to robberies in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police said they have charged four people in relation to a number of incidents in the Halifax region including two recent robberies on Monday.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 18, 2019, police said they responded to a break and enter in-progress at East Coast Buy and Sell located at 181 Herring Cove Rd. in Halifax. A man broke into the business and fled with a number of electronics.

Then on Feb. 3, 2020, at 6:40 p.m., police said they received a report of a theft that had occurred earlier in the day at TJ’s Grocery located at 290 Main Ave. in Halifax. Two men entered the store and stole cigarettes and then fled the area in a vehicle.

At approximately 7:13 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, police also responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the Needs Convenience Store at 5881 Duffus St.

According to police, two men wearing masks, one armed with a firearm, entered the store demanding cigarettes and money. The suspects left in a vehicle with cigarettes and money. No one was physically injured.

At approximately 7:16 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, police responded to a robbery at another Needs Convenience Store location at Windsor Park Market, 3445 Windsor St.

Police said two men wearing masks, one armed with a firearm entered the store and demanded money. The suspects left empty-handed and fled in a vehicle. No one was physically injured.

On Feb. 8, 2020, Halifax District RCMP said they received a report of a theft that had occurred overnight from a residence in the 1000 block of Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville. A man stole a television from the residence and fled in a vehicle, police said.

After a series of investigation, police said they determined that the incidents noted above were related.

On Feb. 8, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police arrested four suspects in a vehicle in the Bible Hill area.

The suspects were transported to Police Headquarters on Gottingen Street where they were held to face charges in Halifax provincial court Monday in relation to the incidents.

Danial Gregory Roach, 22, of Dartmouth, is facing almost 17 charges, including break and enter and robbery with a firearm.

Myles John Benn, 21, of Middle Sackville, is facing 10 charges, which include two counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon.

The last two suspects are Caitlyn Elizabeth Lethbridge, 25, of Dartmouth, and Brittany Catherine Roach, 24, of Halifax, and each is facing two counts of robbery with firearm.