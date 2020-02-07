Man threatens employee with handgun during robbery in Bedford: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Bedford Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at around 6 p.m. of the robbery at a business on Damascus Road.

READ MORE: Man’s death in west-end Halifax ruled a homicide

Police say a man entered the business with a handgun demanding money from the staff. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

The man is described as white, tall and thin. Police say at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie, black tuque, and his face was covered.

READ MORE: 22-year-old man charged with child pornography-related offences in Dartmouth

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement