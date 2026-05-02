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Crime

Toronto police seek suspect in possible hate-motivated assault with Orbeez-type gun

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 2, 2026 5:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We take this very seriously’: Toronto police chief responds to anti-Semitism allegations'
‘We take this very seriously’: Toronto police chief responds to anti-Semitism allegations
RELATED: ‘We take this very seriously’: Toronto police chief responds to antisemitism allegations.
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The Toronto Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle linked to a suspected hate-motivated assault in the city’s north end.

Police say the incident happened April 30 in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area, where a suspect in a vehicle allegedly fired an Orbeez-style replica gun at victims who were visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community.

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Investigators say the victims suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV.

The case is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence and is being led by the force’s Hate Crime Unit.

Police have released video of the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The incident comes as May marks Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, a time recognizing the contributions of Jewish Canadians and celebrating Jewish culture, history and communities across the country.

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