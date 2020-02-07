Man’s death in west-end Halifax ruled a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The victim of a shooting in Halifax late last month has been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson.

READ MORE: Victim of late-night shooting in Halifax dies in hospital

Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Jan. 26 near the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue.

He was sent to hospital, but was pronounced dead on Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday and Johnson’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they did not have a suspect in custody.

READ MORE: Man in serious condition following late night shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement