Victim of late-night shooting in Halifax dies in hospital

A man who was shot in Halifax last week has died in hospital, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say the 31-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting on Jan. 26 at the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, died on Thursday. An autopsy will be conducted at a later to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say the victim’s identity will not be released until the cause of death has been determined.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they did not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

In 2019, there were 28 confirmed shootings in Halifax with 11 victims and three homicides.