Crime

Police investigating after teen shot at gathering in Yarmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 12:39 pm
The teen was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The teen was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. File / Global News

Police in Yarmouth are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old girl was shot on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a call at 10 p.m. about a possible gunshot victim inside a taxi on Main Street.

Police say the driver flagged down police out of concern for their passenger.

The teen was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the girl had been socializing with several people at a home on Cliff Street where she was shot by somebody she knew.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

