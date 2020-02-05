Menu

Crime

2 men facing charges after serious assault in Saint John

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 10:19 am
Updated February 5, 2020 10:21 am
The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. File/ Global News

Two men are facing charges after a man was seriously assaulted in Saint John on Sunday.

The Saint John Police Force says the men – aged 29 and 33 – were arrested Tuesday just before 10 a.m. on Waterloo Street.

They’re facing charges of aggravated assault, break and enter, unlawful confinement in relation to the assault that left a 31-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was treated in hospital and has since been released, police added.

Police believe the victim and the two men are known to each other.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

