Crime

Man barred from driving faces charges after crash in Fredericton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 1:45 pm
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018.
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018. Morganne Campbell/Global News

A man from Oromocto, N.B., faces multiple charges in connection with a single-vehicle collision in Fredericton on Friday that left a woman with critical injuries.

The Fredericton Police Force says shortly before 3:00 a.m., officers and the Fredericton Fire Department responded to reports of a crash in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.

READ MORE: 1 man dead after ATV falls through ice near Clifton Royal, N.B.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 32-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

She sustained critical injuries and was transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital before being transferred to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Police say the alleged driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries before being released into police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeffery Joseph Sacobie, 33, has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm and driving while prohibited.

3 dead, 2 injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Fredericton police say Sacobie had been banned from driving for four years at the time of the crash. They say he has seven previous convictions for impaired driving.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
