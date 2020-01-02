Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after west-end Saint John bank robbed

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 3:31 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers. File/ Global News

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Saint John’s west end Thursday afternoon.

The Saint John Police Force says the robbery at the Bank of Montreal in Lancaster Mall happened at 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Suspects wanted in connection with ‘violent’ Toronto-area bank robberies, police say

Police say a man entered the bank with a weapon, demanded cash, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured, according to police.

The suspect is described as white, 5’9”, between 35 and 45 years old with light brown hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing jeans, a grey hoodie, and dark scarf around his neck and lower half of his face.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported bank robbery in Orillia

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceSaint JohnBank Robberysaint john police forceBank of MontrealSaint John CrimeLancaster Mall
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.