Police investigating after west-end Saint John bank robbed

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Saint John’s west end Thursday afternoon.

The Saint John Police Force says the robbery at the Bank of Montreal in Lancaster Mall happened at 1:30 p.m.

Police say a man entered the bank with a weapon, demanded cash, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured, according to police.

The suspect is described as white, 5’9”, between 35 and 45 years old with light brown hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing jeans, a grey hoodie, and dark scarf around his neck and lower half of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.