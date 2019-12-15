Menu

Crime

Suspects wanted in connection with ‘violent’ Toronto-area bank robberies, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 11:03 am
Updated December 15, 2019 11:07 am
Police said the robberies occurred between Oct. 9 and 16.
Police said the robberies occurred between Oct. 9 and 16.

Police say they are searching for at least three suspects wanted in connection with a series of “violent” bank robberies in Peel Region and Toronto.

Peel police released images of the suspects and two suspect vehicles Saturday and said there is now a $25,000 reward for information that results in the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Officials said between Oct. 9 and 16, the suspects robbed a “number” of banks in a “violent manner.”

READ MORE: Man dies after being found in SUV at north-end Toronto plaza with gunshot wound: police

They allegedly entered the banks while disguised, armed with handguns, and demanded cash.

No one was injured in the incidents.

Police described the suspects as being males in their late teens to early 20s, all between five-feet-eight-inches tall to six-feet tall, with a thin or medium build.

READ MORE: Program targeting gun, gang violence in Toronto yields 463 arrests: police

Investigators said they are believed to be using at least two vehicles, including a 2019 white four-door Hyndai Santa Fe SUV.

The other vehicle was described as a black four-door Lincoln Towncar with yellow licence plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said they are searching for at least three suspects.
Police said they are searching for at least three suspects.
Police said they are searching for at least three suspects.
Police said they are searching for at least three suspects.
Investigators described one of the suspect vehicles is a 2019 white four-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.
Investigators described one of the suspect vehicles is a 2019 white four-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.
The suspects may have also used a black four-door Lincoln Towncar, officials said.
The suspects may have also used a black four-door Lincoln Towncar, officials said.
