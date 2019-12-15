Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies after being found in SUV at north-end Toronto plaza with gunshot wound: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 7:40 am
Updated December 15, 2019 7:43 am
The man was found in an SUV outside of a grocery store at Keele Street and Wilson Avenue early Sunday.
The man was found in an SUV outside of a grocery store at Keele Street and Wilson Avenue early Sunday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after he was found in a north-end plaza with a gunshot wound early Sunday.

Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters emergency crews were called to a plaza at the north-east corner of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue just before 1 a.m. with reports the man was at a SUV and appeared to be medical distress.

“The male had serious injuries. It turns out the injuries were the result of a gunshot wound,” he said.

“The male succumbed to his injury (at the scene. As a result, we’re now conducting a homicide investigation.”

READ MORE: Program targeting gun, gang violence in Toronto yields 463 arrests

Gotell said investigators were trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and the scene of the shooting. He appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement
“We are asking any member of the public who may have been in the area of Keele and Wilson just before 1 o’clock this morning … to contact [police],” he said, adding police are looking for surveillance and dash-cam video.

Anyone with information was asked to call officers at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto police homicide squadToronto MurderKeele Street and Wilson AvenueKeele Street and Wilson Avenue homicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.