Man dies after being found in SUV at north-end Toronto plaza with gunshot wound: police

Toronto police say a man has died after he was found in a north-end plaza with a gunshot wound early Sunday.

Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters emergency crews were called to a plaza at the north-east corner of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue just before 1 a.m. with reports the man was at a SUV and appeared to be medical distress.

“The male had serious injuries. It turns out the injuries were the result of a gunshot wound,” he said.

“The male succumbed to his injury (at the scene. As a result, we’re now conducting a homicide investigation.”

Gotell said investigators were trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and the scene of the shooting. He appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We are asking any member of the public who may have been in the area of Keele and Wilson just before 1 o’clock this morning … to contact [police],” he said, adding police are looking for surveillance and dash-cam video.

Anyone with information was asked to call officers at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

DEVELOPING: Toronto police say a man has died after he was found in medical distress in a SUV outside a plaza at Keele Street and Wilson Avenue. Police say he was shot. It’s unclear if it happened at the plaza or elsewhere. Emergency crews were called at around 1 a.m. #CrimeTO pic.twitter.com/w3iJaShv8Y — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) December 15, 2019

Unknown trouble Wilson Ave near Keele St. Officers have found a man who is VSA. Unknown circumstances. Witnesses call 416-808-3100. Intersection is now closed. Avoid the area. @TPS31Div 2412908 ^ma pic.twitter.com/MF8CcOXAzx — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 15, 2019

