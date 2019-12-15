Man dies after being found in SUV at north-end Toronto plaza with gunshot wound: police

Toronto police say a man has died after he was found in a north-end plaza with a gunshot wound early Sunday.
Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters emergency crews were called to a plaza at the north-east corner of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue just before 1 a.m. with reports the man was at a SUV and appeared to be medical distress.
“The male had serious injuries. It turns out the injuries were the result of a gunshot wound,” he said.
“The male succumbed to his injury (at the scene. As a result, we’re now conducting a homicide investigation.”
Gotell said investigators were trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and the scene of the shooting. He appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information was asked to call officers at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
