OPP investigating reported bank robbery in Orillia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

OPP are investigating a reported robbery that took place at an Orillia bank on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:40 p.m., police say a man entered the bank on West Street South.

The suspect allegedly approached the teller, said he had a weapon and requested money.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP issue hold and secure at Severn Shores Public School

Police say the teller then handed over an unknown amount of cash before the suspect allegedly fled south on West Street.

The suspect is still outstanding, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:43 Police investigation underway after man with serious injuries dies in Orillia parking lot Police investigation underway after man with serious injuries dies in Orillia parking lot

Story continues below advertisement