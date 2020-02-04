3 sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Sussex Corner, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Sussex Corner, N.B.

Jason Howe, the deputy chief of the Sussex Fire Department, said in a press release that firefighters along with the RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick were dispatched to the corner of Main Streeet and Needle Street to reports of a crash.

READ MORE: Saint John police lay more charges against suspect at centre of Irving Nature Park standoff

When they arrived, first responders discovered a vehicle had crashed into a building.

Howe said that two of the three occupants in the vehicle had to be extricated by fire crews.

All three occupants were then transported to hospital.

0:34 1 injured in collision between pickup trucks on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough 1 injured in collision between pickup trucks on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

How said that the building sustained damage in the crash and that the RCMP are investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement