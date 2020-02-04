Menu

Traffic

3 sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Sussex Corner, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 7:04 pm
Updated February 4, 2020 7:19 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Three people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Sussex Corner, N.B.

Jason Howe, the deputy chief of the Sussex Fire Department, said in a press release that firefighters along with the RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick were dispatched to the corner of Main Streeet and Needle Street to reports of a crash.

READ MORE: Saint John police lay more charges against suspect at centre of Irving Nature Park standoff

When they arrived, first responders discovered a vehicle had crashed into a building.

Howe said that two of the three occupants in the vehicle had to be extricated by fire crews.

All three occupants were then transported to hospital.

How said that the building sustained damage in the crash and that the RCMP are investigating the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
