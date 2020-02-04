Saint John police lay more charges against suspect at centre of Irving Nature Park standoff

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The 22-year-old man that police allege is responsible for an eight-hour standoff in Saint John’s Irving Nature Park last week now faces four more charges.

Colton Benjamin Stiles of Moncton surrendered to police on Jan. 29, after spending hours locked in his car.

READ MORE: 22-year-old charged after standoff with Saint John police at Irving Nature Park

Police allege that the vehicle Stiles was driving had crashed through the park’s gates and became wedged between trees after he attempted to evade officers.

After his arrest, the 22-year-old was initially charged with flight from a peace officer. Police said at the time that more charges where expected.

When appearing in court on Monday, Stiles was charged with two counts of mischief, one count of dangerous driving and a charge for violating a court order.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 New partnership launched in Moncton to prevent crime New partnership launched in Moncton to prevent crime

Stiles is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10, to set a date for a bail hearing.