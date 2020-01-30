22-year-old charged after standoff with Saint John police at Irving Nature Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force says a 22-year-old man has been charged after a standoff at Irving Nature Park on Wednesday.

Police say the New Brunswick RCMP were informed in the early morning that a vehicle was traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle reportedly made its way toward West Saint John before eventually crashing through a gate at the Irving Nature Park just before 2:30 a.m., before becoming disabled.

Police say the Emergency Tactical Unit was deployed and the park was locked down as they began negotiations with the driver of the vehicle.

Shortly after 10 a.m., following the negotiation with the Emergency Tactical Unit, the driver of the vehicle surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Colin Benjamin Stiles, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday and has been charged with flight from a peace officer, but entered no plea.

Saint John police say they anticipate more charges will be laid.

Stiles is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3, for a bail hearing.