Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

22-year-old charged after standoff with Saint John police at Irving Nature Park

By Alexander Quon and Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 3:19 pm
Saint John police blocked off the entrance to the Irving Nature Park on the morning of Jan. 29, 2020. .
Saint John police blocked off the entrance to the Irving Nature Park on the morning of Jan. 29, 2020. . Travis Fortnum/Global News

The Saint John Police Force says a 22-year-old man has been charged after a standoff at Irving Nature Park on Wednesday.

Police say the New Brunswick RCMP were informed in the early morning that a vehicle was traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Irving Nature Park re-opens after morning standoff involving Saint John police

The vehicle reportedly made its way toward West Saint John before eventually crashing through a gate at the Irving Nature Park just before 2:30 a.m., before becoming disabled.

Police say the Emergency Tactical Unit was deployed and the park was locked down as they began negotiations with the driver of the vehicle.

Shortly after 10 a.m., following the negotiation with the Emergency Tactical Unit, the driver of the vehicle surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement
Standoff shuts down Irving Natural Park
Standoff shuts down Irving Natural Park

Colin Benjamin Stiles, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday and has been charged with flight from a peace officer, but entered no plea.

Saint John police say they anticipate more charges will be laid.

Stiles is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3, for a bail hearing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCrashSaint JohnSaint John policesaint john police forceFleeing from policeIrving Nature Park
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.