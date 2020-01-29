Irving Nature Park re-opens after morning standoff involving Saint John police

Send this page to someone via email

The Irving Nature Park in Saint John has re-opened after police took one man into custody on Wednesday.

The Saint John Police Force says that early on Wednesday morning the New Brunswick RCMP were informed that a vehicle was traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Contract worker dies in incident at New Brunswick power facility, officials say

The vehicle reportedly made its way toward West Saint John before eventually crashing through a gate at the Irving Nature Park just after 2 a.m.

Police say the Emergency Tactical Unit was deployed and the park was locked down as they began negotiations with the driver of the vehicle.

The vehicle involved has been removed from the scene. pic.twitter.com/asYH1Oi8Xd — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) January 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Many visitors were turned away throughout the morning as they attempted to enter the park.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the driver of the vehicle surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

A black car — allegedly the vehicle involved in the high-speed chase has since been removed from the scene.

2:57 Police stand off with suspect accused of shooting at officer in Richmond Hill Police stand off with suspect accused of shooting at officer in Richmond Hill

Police say a man in his early 20s is now facing several charges including hit and run and dangerous driving.

Saint John police say their investigation is ongoing.