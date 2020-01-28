Contract worker dies in incident at New Brunswick power facility, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Officials in New Brunswick are investigating the death of a worker at an NB Power facility in the northeast of the province.

READ MORE: Worker injured after getting struck by vehicle on Golden Ears Bridge

A spokeswoman for WorkSafeNB confirms an investigation is underway into an incident that resulted in the death of a worker at the Belledune generating station on Monday.

Laragh Dooley says the investigation is active so the agency cannot release any further information.

Meanwhile, NB Power a contract employee was involved.

READ MORE: Mushroom grower fined after worker dragged into conveyor, critically injured

Spokesman Marc Belliveau says the utility is co-operating fully with WorkSafeNB as it investigates.

Story continues below advertisement

Belliveau says the utility will not comment further.

(CKBC)