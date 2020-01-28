Contract worker dies in incident at New Brunswick power facility, officials say

Officials in New Brunswick are investigating the death of a worker at an NB Power facility in the northeast of the province.
A spokeswoman for WorkSafeNB confirms an investigation is underway into an incident that resulted in the death of a worker at the Belledune generating station on Monday.
Laragh Dooley says the investigation is active so the agency cannot release any further information.
Meanwhile, NB Power a contract employee was involved.
Spokesman Marc Belliveau says the utility is co-operating fully with WorkSafeNB as it investigates.
Belliveau says the utility will not comment further.
