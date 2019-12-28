Worker injured after getting struck by vehicle on Golden Ears Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A highway maintenance worker was sent to hospital after getting injured on the job by a vehicle on the Golden Ears Bridge Friday, RCMP confirm.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say the adult male was struck by the Jeep SUV around 2 p.m., and suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police added.

WorkSafeBC said they are investigating the incident after being notified Friday afternoon.

“The primary purpose our investigation will be to identify the cause of the incident, including contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” the agency said in a statement.

The Golden Ears Bridge is under the authority of TransLink, which up until 2017 collected tolls from drivers who made the crossing over the Fraser River between Langley and Pitt Meadows.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink said the worker was not an employee with the transit authority, but rather a contracted worker.

The name of the contracted company was not shared Saturday.

Further questions to WorkSafeBC and TransLink were referred to RCMP, who said they are also continuing to investigate.

1:31 City of Vancouver mourns death of roads worker City of Vancouver mourns death of roads worker