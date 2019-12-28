Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Golden Ears Bridge

Worker injured after getting struck by vehicle on Golden Ears Bridge

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 8:49 pm
Police at the scene of an incident involving an injured worker on the Golden Ears Bridge on Dec. 27, 2019.
Police at the scene of an incident involving an injured worker on the Golden Ears Bridge on Dec. 27, 2019. Shane MacKichan

A highway maintenance worker was sent to hospital after getting injured on the job by a vehicle on the Golden Ears Bridge Friday, RCMP confirm.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say the adult male was struck by the Jeep SUV around 2 p.m., and suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police added.

READ MORE: City, union mourn death of Vancouver road worker killed in workplace accident

WorkSafeBC said they are investigating the incident after being notified Friday afternoon.

“The primary purpose our investigation will be to identify the cause of the incident, including contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” the agency said in a statement.

The Golden Ears Bridge is under the authority of TransLink, which up until 2017 collected tolls from drivers who made the crossing over the Fraser River between Langley and Pitt Meadows.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Crashes kill 15 workers in 10 years: WorkSafeBC

TransLink said the worker was not an employee with the transit authority, but rather a contracted worker.

The name of the contracted company was not shared Saturday.

Further questions to WorkSafeBC and TransLink were referred to RCMP, who said they are also continuing to investigate.

City of Vancouver mourns death of roads worker
City of Vancouver mourns death of roads worker
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Maple RidgePedestrian StruckWorkplace accidentWorkSafeBCPitt MeadowsRidge Meadows RCMPGolden Ears BridgeWorker Injuredbridge worker injured
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.