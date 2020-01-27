Man in serious condition following late night shooting

Halifax Regional Police say a 32-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Halifax Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a report that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police have taped off the area and have blocked traffic in both directions on Connaught Avenue from Windsor Street to Regent Road as officers investigate. HRP say the area will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic for several hours as investigators need to “process the scene in the day light.”

Police do not have a suspect in custody in relation to this incident or any suspect information. They are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.