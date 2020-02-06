22-year-old man charged with child pornography-related offences in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 22-year-old man with child pornography-related offences.

In a press release Thursday, police said they conducted a search of an address in Dartmouth after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a Dartmouth man had been sharing sexually explicit images online with a 12-year-old female youth located in Wisconsin.

READ MORE: 14-year-old from Bridgetown, N.S. faces child pornography charges

According to police, investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis, and arrested a man without incident at the scene.

Brandon Klayme has been charged with luring a person under the 14 years of age by means of telecommunication, providing sexually explicit material to a child, and possession of child pornography.

Klayme is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement