14-year-old from Bridgetown, N.S. faces child pornography charges

RCMP say a Nova Scotia youth has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to distribute fake photos of a young woman online if she did not send him nude photos on Jan. 23.

Police said the victim, after being threatened, went to a trusted adult and a parent who then contacted the RCMP.

Officers say they identified a 14-year-old male from Bridgetown as their suspect, on January 24.

“Investigators located him, and as a result of their investigation, arrested him and he is facing charges of luring a child and extortion,” said police in a media release.

The suspect was released on conditions and is scheduled to attend Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on April 6.

Police said further charges may be considered as the analysis of the accused’s cell phone is underway.

“In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” said the RCMP.

“Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.” Tweet This

Police said their investigation is ongoing.