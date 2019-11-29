RCMP charge Kingston, N.S., man with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have arrested and charged a man from Kington, N.S., with child pornography offences.

Police say that between September and November, investigators identified an individual who had downloaded and shared more than 106,000 images and videos containing what they believe to be child pornography.

On Nov. 27, officers searched a home in Kingston, arresting a 32-year-old man without incident.

He has now been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

The Mounties say he has since been released on a number of “strict” conditions.

The man is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 7, 2020.

