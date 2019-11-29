Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP charge Kingston, N.S., man with child pornography offences

By Alexander Quon The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 10:48 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP say they have arrested and charged a man from Kington, N.S., with child pornography offences.

Police say that between September and November, investigators identified an individual who had downloaded and shared more than 106,000 images and videos containing what they believe to be child pornography.

READ MORE: Musquodoboit Harbour man charged with child pornography offences

On Nov. 27, officers searched a home in Kingston, arresting a 32-year-old man without incident.

He has now been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

The Mounties say he has since been released on a number of “strict” conditions.

6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case
6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case

The man is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 7, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeRCMPKingstonNova Scotia RCMPChild PornographyNova Scotia CrimeN.S.child pornography charges
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.