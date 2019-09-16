Musquodoboit Harbour man charged with child pornography offences

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man from Musquodoboit Harbour has been charged with child pornography offences.

Police say officers learned of alleged child pornography distribution via the internet and searched a residence in Musquodoboit Harbour on Sept. 12.

A 43-year-old man was arrested without incident, according to police.

Jeremy Kyle Donovan now faces charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Donovan appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Sept. 12 and was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP is reminding Nova Scotians that it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography in the province.

“Anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” the police wrote in a press release.

“Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.”