N.B. man sentenced to 6 months in jail for possessing child pornography

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to six months in jail for possessing child pornography.

The charges and sentencing come after an investigation into child sexual abuse that first began in October 2016.

In February 2017, police carried out a search warrant at a residence on Birchmount Drive in Moncton, N.B., arresting a man and seizing several electronic devices.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court.

In May 2017, Louis Guy Bourque, 37, was charged with possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 14, 2018.

On Tuesday, Bourque was sentenced in Moncton Provincial Court to six months in jail.

Bourque has also been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

When he is released from jail, Bourque will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being able to go near children.