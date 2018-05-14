N.B. man sentenced to 6 years in prison, lifetime ban from internet access over child pornography

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to six years in prison, a lifetime ban from accessing the internet and a lifetime ban from being around children under the age of 16 after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

New Brunswick RCMP say that their investigation began in September 2017, culminating in the execution of a search warrant in Canaan Forks, N.B., on Feb. 21.

Christopher Mark Lewis, 47, of Canaan Forks, N.B., was arrested at the scene and several electronic devices were seized.

On the day of his arrest, Lewis appeared in Saint John Provincial Court and was charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography, breaching a prohibition order and breaching a probation order. He was then remanded into custody.

On March 5, additional charges were laid, including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Lewis pleaded guilty on April 3 to multiple charges, including:

Breach of a prohibition order

Making child pornography

Two counts of possession of child pornography

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

The charges of breaching a probation order and sexual assault were withdrawn.

The sentence was handed down on May 11, and Lewis will also be added to the sex offender registry for life and will have to submit a sample of his DNA to the court.

