Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of killing 2 children at Laval daycare to stand trial in April 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Laval parents, daycare workers mark anniversary of fatal bus crash'
Laval parents, daycare workers mark anniversary of fatal bus crash
RELATED - It has been one year since a bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, killing two young children and injuring six others. Parents, educators and politicians gathered at a nearby park for an intimate ceremony. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis has more. – Feb 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.

Superior Court Justice Lyne Décarie on Thursday set Pierre Ny St-Amand’s trial for next April 7 to May 9, but suggested the dates could be moved forward if the schedules of the lawyers in the case open up.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.

Trending Now

In February, a Quebec court judge ruled after a preliminary inquiry that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

The former Laval transit driver will stand trial on two charges of first-degree murder and seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The case is scheduled to return to court on June 11.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices