Man accused of killing 2 children at Laval daycare to stand trial in April 2025

The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.
Superior Court Justice Lyne Décarie on Thursday set Pierre Ny St-Amand’s trial for next April 7 to May 9, but suggested the dates could be moved forward if the schedules of the lawyers in the case open up.
St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.
In February, a Quebec court judge ruled after a preliminary inquiry that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.
The former Laval transit driver will stand trial on two charges of first-degree murder and seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
The case is scheduled to return to court on June 11.
