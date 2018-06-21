Saint John man charged with making child pornography

A 36-year-old man from Saint John, N.B., has been charged with making and accessing child pornography.

New Brunswick RCMP say their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an investigation in August 2016 after receiving information from a policing agency in the United Kingdom.

Police believe the offences occurred in the summer of 2016.

Patrick Kingsley Knowles was arrested in connection with the offences in September 2017. Police seized a cellphone that was later analyzed after a production order and search warrant were executed.

Police laid the charges on Wednesday.

Knowles remains in custody on an unrelated matter, according to the RCMP.