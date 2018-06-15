Alberta man handed jail time and probation following child porn sting
A Medicine Hat man has been sentenced to 16 months in jail in connection with a child pornography investigation headed up by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.
Tyler Falkeisen was arrested last July.
READ MORE: Man facing child pornography, firearm charges after Medicine Hat raid
At the time, investigators said they received a tip from the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a man uploading child pornography to the internet.
They raided a home and seized several electronic devices, as well as a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.
A search of the electronics uncovered nearly 3,000 images of child pornography.
Falkeisen, 33, pleaded guilty in November to three of the six charges he was facing, including
According to Alberta Justice, he was also handed three years probation during his sentencing on Wednesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.