Alberta man handed jail time and probation following child porn sting

A Medicine Hat man has been sentenced to 16 months in jail in connection with a child pornography investigation headed up by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Tyler Falkeisen was arrested last July.

At the time, investigators said they received a tip from the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a man uploading child pornography to the internet.

They raided a home and seized several electronic devices, as well as a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

A search of the electronics uncovered nearly 3,000 images of child pornography.

Falkeisen, 33, pleaded guilty in November to three of the six charges he was facing, including

According to Alberta Justice, he was also handed three years probation during his sentencing on Wednesday.