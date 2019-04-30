N.B. man sentenced to 1 year in prison for possessing, making child porn available

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
READ MORE: New Brunswick man faces multiple charges related to child pornography
New Brunswick RCMP say Félix Richard was arrested on Aug. 29, 2018 following a search of a home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B.
He was later charged with making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.
Richard appeared in Moncton court on April 26, where police say he pleaded guilty.
READ MORE: Former Hal-Con board member facing child pornography charges
He was sentenced to one year in prison and has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life. Richard must also submit a DNA sample, and following his release from jail, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court upon his release, including not being near children.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.