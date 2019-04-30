Crime
April 30, 2019 12:04 pm

N.B. man sentenced to 1 year in prison for possessing, making child porn available

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A New Brunswick man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

New Brunswick RCMP say Félix Richard was arrested on Aug. 29, 2018 following a search of a home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B.

He was later charged with making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.

Richard appeared in Moncton court on April 26, where police say he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to one year in prison and has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life. Richard must also submit a DNA sample, and following his release from jail, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court upon his release, including not being near children.

